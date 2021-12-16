The aggrieved 499 prospective law students, who were denied admission, are expected to start school in January 2022.

This was contained in the 2022 annual budget submitted by the office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice to the Finance Ministry.

“The General Legal Council enrolled a total of 309 lawyers to the Bar in 2021. The Council successfully disposed of 120 disciplinary cases out of 130 complaints received against lawyers as of September 2021.

“The Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) conducted entrance examination for 2,884 applicants and out of these, 790 of the applicants were admitted while 499 applicants are awaiting admission next year,” portions of the statement read.

The Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, earlier gave the GLC, three options to ensure the students get the opportunity to get legal education.

He said fairness required that when the GLC decided to change the pass mark, they should have communicated it.

He added that the failure of the GLC to publish the pass mark in the Daily Graphic notice was a material defect that created doubt about the process.

Meanwhile, South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, reacting to the development, noted it is a pointer that one must never sleep on his rights.