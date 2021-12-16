Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, says their chances of winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title is still intact despite their recent struggle.

The Porcupine Warriors were held at home in the matchday 8 games on Wednesday by RTU in a 1-1 drawn game.

The draw means Kotoko have gone three matches without a win.

In his post-match interview with StarTimes, he said they failed to utilise the goal-scoring opportunities that came their way and that has been the problem they are facing right now, adding that their chances of winning the ultimate are still intact.

“I wasn’t frustrated. We played well, created chances but just that we failed to convert them. We are winless in our last three games because we don’t take our chances and that is the problem now,” he said.

“We didn’t really miss any of the injured players because we played well, if they were there it would have been good but we didn’t miss them.

“Of course, our chances to win the league are still bright because we have played only eight games out of 34 so we have still got more to play,” he added.

Asante Kotoko currently sit 3rd with 14 points. The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted by Legon Cities in the matchday 9 games this weekend.