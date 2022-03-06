The second batch of Ghanaian nationals who escaped from Ukraine to Poland for refuge, including students, has arrived in Accra.

Twenty-four of them arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday morning.

These persons were rescued through Poland by land due to the shutdown of Ukraine’s airspace since the beginning of the unrest in the country.

They were welcomed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong.

Government has been undertaking a number of processes in partnership with diplomatic missions, honorary consuls and stakeholders to get all Ghanaian nationals evacuated to safer zones.

Due to government’s efforts, on Tuesday, March 1, the first batch of Ghanaian nationals evacuated from Ukraine arrived home. This batch was also welcomed by Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong.