A Man Diesel articulator truck with registration number GS 5340-11 has crashed into one of the empty tollbooths at the Accra end of the Accra-Tema Motorway.

An Okada Rider and eyewitness to the accident, Yakubu Tahiru, said a saloon car heading towards Tema at the booth suddenly veered into the lane of the truck.

And effort by the truck driver to prevent crashing the saloon resulted in the accident.

The owner of the truck was happy that no life was lost from the accident.

ALSO READ: