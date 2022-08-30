The Electricity Company Ghana (ECG) has assured customers and stakeholders of its commitment to ensure a smooth implementation of the new tariff effective September 1, 2022.

In this regard, ECG in a release, signed by the Managing Director, Samuel Mahama, entreated customers “to take charge of their personal consumption by conserving energy which will lead to spending less on electricity.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and stakeholders that it will implement the PURC-approved major tariff review, which was announced on 15th August, 2022, with effect from Thursday, 1st September 2022,” a portion of the release stated.

According to ECG, “the average percentage increase is on energy consumption only, therefore the addition of statutory levies and other fixed charges will increase the average percentage announced by the PURC.”

“In effect, individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on customer classification and consumption category,” the release added.

The release further stated that exclusive lifeline beneficiaries’ consumption has been pegged at 30kWh, according to the new bands for residential customers.

Meanwhile, ECG has established customer help desks in all its district and customer service centers to assist, explain and reconcile any challenge experienced by customers.