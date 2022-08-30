Residents of Guntingli, a suburb of Yendi in the Northern Region, are living in fear following the alleged killing of a man believed to be in his late twenties in the area.

The Guntingli community members woke up on Tuesday morning to the discovery of the dead body lying in the middle of a lone road.

According to residents, the battered deceased gentleman is not a member of their community, leaving them to believe he is a robbery victim.

Information gathered revealed the gentleman was robbed of his motorbike and mobile phones, before his body was dumped in the area.

Some community members, who spoke to Adom News, believe the incident happened in the night due to the unavailability of street lights.

They are, therefore, calling on the Yendi Municipal authorities to address the issue of light.

Meanwhile, the police have visited the scene and transported the body to the Yendi Municipal Government Hospital morgue as investigations continue.

This is the second of such slaying to be witnessed in the area.