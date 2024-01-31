Arrow Electronics (www.Arrow.com), Inc. (NYSE:ARW), a global provider of technology solutions, and its engineering services company, eInfochips, have announced the expansion of its Automotive Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Egypt to assist customers in the development of next-gen automotive products.

Arrow’s Automotive CoE addresses the opportunities and helps resolve the challenges associated with connected, autonomous and electrification technologies in the automotive industry. The complexities associated with adopting such emerging technologies, including lack of in-house engineering talent with new age skills, stringent cybersecurity compliances and intricate high-voltage designs, pose challenges for innovators.

With this in mind, Arrow’s recent acquisition of Avelabs, a leading engineering services provider for the automotive industry, further expands this CoE’s capabilities. Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, with offices in Munich, Germany and Troy, Mich., U.S.A., Avelabs helps automotive OEMs and Tier-1 companies accelerate product development, with its deep expertise in AUTOSAR (Automotive Open Systems Architecture), functional safety and cyber security.

With the enhanced capabilities, Arrow’s CoE aims to enable innovators to navigate the complexities of automotive electronics design.

“The migration towards electric, autonomous and connected vehicles will accelerate electronic content in automobiles, as well as automotive engineering services spend,” said Rick Marano, president of Arrow’s global components business. “The automotive CoE in Egypt, augmented by our acquisition of Avelabs, complements and expands upon our existing engineering services provided by Arrow and eInfochips. This will further strengthen our value proposition for our customers and suppliers in the transportation segment.”

Learn more about the automotive CoE here: apo-opa.co/3OnIu7X

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Arrow Electronics.

Media contact:

John Hourigan

jhourigan@arrow.com

Bharath Aitha

bharath.aitha@einfochips.com

Investor Relations contact:

Anthony Bencivenga

anthony.bencivenga@arrow.com

About Arrow Electronics:

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at Arrow.com.

About eInfochips:

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips continues to fuel technological innovations in multiple verticals. eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of cloud, IoT, AI/ML, digital twins, hyper automation, and cybersecurity.