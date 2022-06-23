Armed robbers on Wednesday raided journalist Bridget Otoo’s cement shop.

This would be the second time her shop has been attacked; the first was in September 2021 when the criminals bolted with GHS 500 and phones of her salesgirl.

In an almost similar manner, she announced in a tweet that two gun-wielding men stormed her cement shop and attacked her sales persons.

While she was away, the men snatched the phones of her two shop attendants at gunpoint.

However, they could not lay hands on cash due to the cashless system she runs in her shop.

Today too armed robbers have come to my shop to pull a gun on two of my shop attendants.

They didn’t get any cash, they took their phones away.



Hmmmmm — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) June 22, 2022

To her, the entire ordeal seems fishy, as she believes it is a targeted attack.

In the previous incident, she received solace from IGP Dampare who assured to look into the matter.

“I appreciate the call & his commitment to rooting out crime in the city & country as a whole. I’ve had regional commanders of the Tema and Greater Accra also reach out to me. Crime officers have also taken details and are currently investigating the incident,” she said.