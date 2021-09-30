Popular TV presenter, Bridget Otoo, has said the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has called to sympathise with her after armed robbers attacked her cement business on Wednesday.

According to the Metro TV presenter, the IGP asked to speak to her shop attendant who was traumatised by the unfortunate attack by the robbers.



Taking to her Twitter handle, Miss Otoo said: “The IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare called me a while ago to sympathise with me and asked to speak to my shop attendant who was traumatised by the unfortunate armed robbery which happened at my shop today [Wednesday]. Unfortunately, I had left home so he couldn’t speak to her.

“I appreciate the call & his commitment to rooting out crime in the city & country as a whole. I’ve had regional commanders of the Tema and Greater Accra also reach out to me. Crime officers have also taken details and are currently investigating the incident.”



Indeed there is a new wind blowing within the Ghana police service than what we were used to.

