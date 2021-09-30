Very soon, entering a market in Accra will be based on whether you have taken COVID-19 jab or not.

This is according to the President of the Greater Accra Markets Association, Naa Aforowa Needjan.

She said this applies to both traders and buyers, and the purpose is to reduce the spread of coronavirus at market places.

She said the Greater Accra Markets Association has been educating traders on the need to vaccinate while observing all the COVID-19 safety protocols, stressing that the traders are also told that if they do not vaccinate, it will affect their trading activities as the fight against coronavirus rages on.

She noted that such a move will help encourage the traders to go for the vaccine in order to protect themselves and others.

She said these when the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Secretariat, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the National Commission on Culture, held a COVID-19 education event for traders at the Kaneshie Market in Accra.

ALSO:

The event also saw the distribution of 2,000 pieces of re-washable nose masks and one 1,000 pieces of hand sanitisers to the Markets Association for onward distribution to traders.

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund Secretariat was established in April 2020 to help raise funds to support the government’s efforts aimed at fighting against the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Chairperson Madam Sophia Abena Akuffo says her outfit has received over fifty-seven million cedis and spent over forty-nine million to buy PPEs to support health facilities and some vulnerable groups.

The secretariat has made a passionate appeal to corporate organisations, groups and entities to continue to make donations to the Trust Fund, so that they can in turn, respond to pending requests by health institutions.

There is a saying that ‘the spirit yearns for, but the body is weak’, such is the situation of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Secretariat headed by madam Akuffo.

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund dreams to support all district hospitals across the country with oxygen plants in order to support patients, especially those affected by COVID-19.

The Chairperson told Adom News that about two months ago, the Trust Fund supported the Ridge Hospital to connect oxygen pipes directly to the COVID-19 Isolation ward and the Trust Fund needs more funds to support district hospitals outside Accra to have oxygen plants.

Madam Akuffo also urged the public to go for their vaccination and also continue to observe all the safety protocols.

Some of the Kaneshie traders, who spoke with Adom News, were happy for the outreach education programme and pledged to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols so that together, “we can defeat the virus.”