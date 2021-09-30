Former President John Dramani Mahama has eulogised the late highlife legend Nana Kwame Ampadu, saying: “He will be dearly missed.”

“My favourite of his collections is ‘Oman Bo Adwo’,” the 2020 flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) posted on Facebook.

Mr Ampadu has numerous popular highlife tracks to his credit.

His ‘African Brothers Band’ was formed in 1963.

He came to prominence in 1967 when he released his song Ebi Te Yie (Some Are Well Seated), a song that was seen as potentially critical of the then-governing National Liberation Council.

In 1973, he won a nationwide competition in Ghana to be crowned the Odwontofoohene, or Singer-in-Chief.

Some of his popular tunes include Obra (which became the theme song for one of the Akan Drama shows aired on GTV on Sundays), Getty, Oman Bo Adwo, Ebi Te Yie, Kofi Nkrabea, Yaw Berko and Obi Benya Wo.