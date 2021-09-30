A mother-of-two has taken to TikTok to narrate how her cheating boyfriend slept with her own mother while she was giving birth to their son.

Alyssa-Mae disclosed that she was left devastated upon learning of the sex affair between her 25-year-old boyfriend of seven years and her 40-year-old mother.

She said:

“The start of my relationship with my ex was amazing. He was romantic and we couldn’t stand to be apart.

“But then it turned toxic. He cheated several times, but I was a mug and kept forgiving him and believing he would change.

“He used to cry and beg me to stay. I felt sorry for him.

“Back in February 2018, I was rushed to the hospital with bad contractions. I rang him and he didn’t answer the first few times until eventually, I got through.

“He told me something had come and therefore he wasn’t going to make it. He came later on that night to visit me and the baby in the hospital and acted fine.

“I didn’t notice anything weird about it at this point. We went back home and lived a normal life for a while.

“I didn’t find out until two years later. My neighbours showed me camera footage of my mum constantly entering and leaving my property when I wasn’t home, which made me suspicious.

“I then found messages between my mother and ex-boyfriend, with nude photos and details and dates of the incidents, including when I was giving birth. I confronted him and he confessed.

“I felt heartbroken, betrayed and like a failure. I blamed myself for months.”

She also revealed that she took a decision to cut off her boyfriend and mother after she got to know about the affair in November 2020.

When contacted by Caters News, her mother alleged that her daughter’s claims are “all lies”.

She said:

“I am biologically her mother but I disowned her when she became a compulsive liar.

“I was not aware of the TikTok video. It’s all lies.”