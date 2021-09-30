A quick-thinking hero captured an angry alligator in his wheelie bin as it roamed menacingly through a neighbourhood.

The deadly creature was seen outside houses in Florida, US, and with children close Abdul Gene Malik knew he had to act fast.

As it strolled over his lawn in Mount Dora, the Army soldier had already seen enough.

Grabbing his bin and throwing it on its side, he cornered the reptile – forcing it back against his garage.

He kept going as the animal’s jaws opened and suddenly threw the lid over it.

That confused the fearsome visitor, and he lifted the bin and trapped the alligator in the rim before it slid to the bottom.

Eventually, the alligator was contained and was later taken somewhere safe after being snared.

He was met by applause as he put his hand on the lid to ensure the gator couldn’t escape.

Brave Abdul was dubbed ‘Crocodile Dundee’ as he shows his Instagram followers exactly how he did it.

He captioned the video: “I got kids to protect lol…. Army strong s**t… Like @martinlawrence and that rat thing on the island, that ain’t no damn puppie, I’d u know u know 80s baby.”

Those who watched the clip were very impressed by his wheelie bin idea.

One wrote: “Idc what nobody says at this point you a superhero!!!!”

A second follower told him: “If my man doesn’t protect me like this I don’t want him.”

But another said: “Not only was your helper recording with one hand his other hand was in his pocket my guy was not stepping up until Mr snappy was on his head in the trash with the lid firmly shut let’s say your calm demeanour instilled relaxed confidence in him rather than question his courage!”

Malik, who is originally from Philadelphia, had only just moved to Florida.

He was teased by friends saying he should return home ASAP after the close call earlier this week.

The two men and worried locals had a lucky escape.

Earlier this month, a 71-year-old Louisiana man was killed by a gator during Hurricane Ida as his wife tried desperately to save him.