A Magistrates’ Court in Nigeria has sentenced one Isaac Dumabara to one-month imprisonment.

The Magistrate jailed the 23-year-old on Wednesday without an option of fine, NAN reports.

Dumabara was found guilty of stealing one pot of stew and meat worth N40,000 from a restaurant under the pretext of being a customer.

After successfully diverting attention, the court heard that Damubara also stole three gas cylinders, a stabilizer, and a pair of Adidas shoes.

The prosecution further told the court that the convict also stole a 42-inch television worth N200,000.

The offences contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.