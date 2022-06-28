Pressure group, Arise Ghana, is set to hit the streets today to express its displeasure about worsening economic conditions in the county.

The group had earlier announced its intention to demonstrate and picket in front of the Jubilee House on the night of June 28 and 29.

But the Police sought a court ruling on the time and location of the intended protest.

In a subsequent decision, however, an Accra High Court ruled on Monday that the demonstration can only be staged between the hours of 8 am to 4 pm.

Convener of Arise Ghana, Benard Monah at the court premises.

The court additionally directed that the protest commences at the Obra Spot in Accra and ends at the Independence Square.

In another suit filed by the Group on Monday night, Arise Ghana is seeking an order to reverse the ruling of the High Court.

Meanwhile, the Service assured the organisers of the protest and Ghanaians of its readiness to “provide security for demonstration once the matters are determined by the court.”