The 29 protesters of Arise Ghana who were arrested on Tuesday for their involvement in the chaos during the demonstration have been granted police enquiry bail.

This was disclosed by one of the leaders of the Group and the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi.

Sammy Gyamfi in a tweet on Thursday said “Arrested Arise Ghana protesters granted Police enquiry bail. The leadership of Arise Ghana and our lawyers are in the process of finalizing the bail processes. Arise Ghana is grateful to the IGP and the Police service.”

— Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi2017) June 30, 2022

The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday arrested some 29 persons in connection with the demonstration by Arise Ghana.

The protest, which turned chaotic, saw police and protesters exchanging stones and teargas during a standoff in the afternoon.

The protesters, who were demonstrating against the worsening economic hardship in the country, were accused by the police of trying to use unapproved routes.

However, the group insisted that the state-security agency was being used as a means to foil their attempt to voice their concerns against the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Lawyers for the 29 people arrested on the first day of Arise Ghana’s Krom Ay3 Shi demonstration had earlier demanded the immediate release of the protesters.

Their lawyers claim they were denied access to their clients on the first day of their arrest.

Lead Counsel for the protesters, Abraham Amaliba had earlier urged the police to release his clients on a police enquiry bail since there would be no court sitting on Thursday due to the martyrs day celebration.

“Unfortunately today, the courts are not sitting. The courts are observing or celebrating the martyrs day and so there will not be any courts today and so if there will not be any courts today, the Police has no option than to release them on police enquiry bail,” he told Joy News.