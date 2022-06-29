The police have cautioned Arise Ghana demonstrators against the use of catapults during their ongoing protest.



This directive is on the back of police intelligence indicating that some demonstrators are going around acquiring catapults to use during the demonstration.



In a press statement, the police indicated that anyone found engaging in unlawful conduct will face the law.



“…The police hereby caution these individuals who intend to foment trouble to desist from such an unlawful conduct as the police will take all necessary professionally driven measures to enforce the law and protect life and property,” the statement added.

Supporters of pressure group, Arise Ghana gathered at the El Wak Sports Stadium for the second day of their planned protest.

Arise Ghana Demo

The group wants to register its displeasure at what it describes as worsening economic conditions in the country.

On Tuesday, Arise Ghana carried out its first demonstration.

However, the peaceful demonstration turned chaotic as police and protesters exchanged stones and teargas during a standoff in the afternoon.

Police intelligence indicates that some demonstrators are going around acquiring catapults with the intention of using them during the demonstration. — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 29, 2022