It’s a double celebration for the Ned Nwoko family as actress Regina Daniels welcomes a second baby.

The 21-year-old birthed today, June 29 in Amman Jordan, supposed to be the birthday of her first child, Munir.

Uniquely, both sons of Regina Daniels share the same birthday, putting their family in an “over the moon” spirit.

The news was broken by Regina’s politician husband, Ned Nwoko in an epistle he wrote to celebrate his son.

This would be his third son, and eighth child with four wives.

Making her own announcement, Regina believed her newborn baby is the best gift she could give to her son.

June 29th is indeed a blessed date for me and my family… With so much joy in my heart, I announce the birth of my second son.

She wrote:

“Moon and his younger brother are definitely gonna be each other’s life time companion, partner in crime with an unbreakable bond in Jesus name coupled with the fact that they share same birth day😃😃…. I am so blessed 😇

@princemunirnwoko you got your best gift and I’m so happy you get very excited when you see babies.”