A man is in the grips of the police for possessing a firearm on the second day of the Arise Ghana Demo.

Starting late hours on Tuesday morning, the protestors emerged at the El Wak Sports Stadium to begin the second phase of the demonstration against the worsening economic hardships being experienced by citizens.

The man, who surrendered after he was caught with the weapon, has been sent to the Police station for further interrogations.

Details of who the weapon-wielding individual is are sketchy.

Police march the weapon-wielding individual away

Meanwhile, the leaders of the pressure group have advised all protestors to hand over any unwanted weapons to the Police.

They say they won’t shield anyone caught with a weapon.

The suspect being escorted to the police station

Speaking to the media, the National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, noted that the leadership of the Arise Ghana group will avail themselves to any lawful police invite and procedures.