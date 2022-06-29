The Ghana Police Service has arrested 29 protesters who engaged in violence during the Arise Ghana demonstration on Tuesday, June 28.

The arrest was as a result of the involvement of some demonstrators in the “violent attack” on police officers and other members of the public including school children at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, an official statement said.

The Police are said to be reviewing available video footage of the event and will not hesitate to apprehend all other persons who incited the violence.

Meanwhile, “the organizers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement: