Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, has noted that his detractors, who wish for his downfall so they can make progress, will not succeed because the day for his downfall will never come.

He said those detractors are not the cause of his greatness and cannot, therefore, be the reason for his downfall.

“If you are waiting for something to go wrong with me in order for you to become relevant, you’re wasting your time; because that day will never come.

“You did not make me and you cannot unmake me. So wishing me ill and wishing and getting into cliques for something bad to happen to me[ won’t materialise],” he declared.

His comment has been praised by many who believe that the tendency to not wish others well in the country is high.

