A woman is trending online for tying her son in sack for four days over allegation of being possessed with evil spirits.

In the now viral video, the woman is seen wearing white garment as she ties her 10-year-old son harder in sacks.

When confronted as to why she did that, she replied that he is possessed by evil spirits.

The sad incident reportedly happened in Osogbo, Osun state on Sunday, May 17.

In the viral video, onlookers tried to beat her up but the woman was seen fighting back, showing no remorse for her action.

Watch full video above: