Former Ghana international, Samuel Osei Kuffour, says coach C.K. Akonnor needs not less than six years to end Ghana’s Afcon trophy drought.

Following his appointment as the new Black Stars coach, the Ghana Football Association has tasked the former Asante Kotoko trainer to win the 33rd edition of Africa’s prestigious tournament in Cameroon.

Ghana has come close to winning the ultimate in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

But Kuffour, who won Champions League with Bayern Munich and was BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2001, believes his former Black Stars playmate needs time to build a good team capable of winning trophies in the future.

Speaking to GTV Sports Plus, Kuffour urged the nation not to put pressure on coach Akonnor but rather offer him the needed support in building a good team.

READ ALSO

“I know what I will say will hurt people and will not be accepted by many but we can’t win Africa Cup of Nations now. He [CK Akonnor] needs six years to win a trophy.

“We should not set a target that will put pressure on C.K. Akonnor to win trophies for Ghana just because we need it. The coach should have the freedom to build a good team with a clear philosophy that will make people identify the national team at tournaments.

“Let us support him to have a good project that will win cups for the nation years to come. The current players are fading due to age. If he’s allowed to build a team with his own philosophy it will go a long way to help the national team to achieve what we want,” stressed Osei Kuffour.

Coach Akonnor is deputised by David Duncan.

He was awarded a two year deal.