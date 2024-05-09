EU scientists said April 2024 was the 11th month in a row with record-breaking global temperatures.
It was also the first recorded April with a global average temperature of over 15 degrees Celsius, according to data from the EU climate change service Copernicus.
According to Copernicus boss Carlo Buontempo, the increasing concentration of greenhouse gases “will keep pushing the global temperature towards new records.”
The air temperature at the surface averaged 15.03 degrees Celsius in April, 0.67 degrees Celsius higher than the April average for the years 1991 to 2020, the service said on Wednesday.
In Europe, April was 1.49 degrees Celsius warmer than the comparable period. According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), Europe is heating up the fastest out of all the continents.
