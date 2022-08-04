A private commercial and security printing house, Appointed Time Printing Limited, has disclosed that all is set to deliver the 800,000 school textbooks which the company was commissioned to print.

Out of the quantity, 600,000 has already been printed giving much hope the company will finish it before the September deadline.

This was disclosed by the General Manager of the company, Jaqueline Afful, when some members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education paid a courtesy call on the company to assess the progress of work at the company’s office in Accra.

Jacquline Afful assured the members of the high-quality work, adding that the installation of the state-of-the-art technology machinery makes their services stand out in the market.

The 11-member parliamentary delegation, led by its Chairman Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah, toured all the production departments to inspect the printed ones.

He commended the management of the company and urged them to deliver on their promise.

Appointed Time Screen Printing is a wholly-owned Ghanaian company. The company has been in active operations since 2003 providing quality and affordable commercial, digital and advanced screen printing services to individuals, public and private organisations.

The company has been identified among the leading print houses for the provision of corporate promotional and publicity event items in Ghana.

They are also into printing corporate annual reports, brochures, calendars, magazines, and value books.

They also undertake the printing and embroidery of Polo and T-shirts, Mugs, Pens, Keyrings, Baseball Caps, Car Branding, Flexi Banners/ Vinyl materials and many other business souvenirs.

Appointed Time Printing Limited is a full-fledged printing house that provides end-to-end high-quality printing solutions. We let your thoughts and emotions take shape, colour and designs that are etched forever in one’s memories.

The company, which operates 24 hours, currently employs 150 workers.

