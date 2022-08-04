The demise of veteran actor Prince Yawson, known in showbiz as ‘Waakye’, has hit actress Akuapem Poloo hard, she revealed in a tribute.

‘Waakye’ died at the 37 Military Hospital on August 2, 2022 after suffering an undisclosed ailment.

In reaction, actress Akuapem Poloo has described how hard it is to believe the news, as she prays for his gentle soul to rest in peace.

Akuapem Poloo on set with late actor, Waakye

She disclosed that she holds him dear to her heart since he was the person who introduced her into the industry.

As far back as 2009, she said he took position as her teacher and master who directed her on how to survive the industry.

She shared throwback photos which captured them on three separate sets some years ago.