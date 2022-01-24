Deputy Director-General of NADMO, Seji Saji Amedonu, says 954 persons were directly affected by the explosion that took place in Apeatse near Bogoso in the Western Region on January 20, 2022.

Speaking on The Probe on JoyNews, on Sunday, he explained that among the 954 persons, some were displaced, 14 persons died and 155 people sustained various degrees of injury.

Out of the 155, about 45 persons were critically ill and transferred to bigger hospitals for attention while the others were treated in the region.

“The total number of people affected is about 954 per our records, the data we gathered after our initial assessment. We have a male adult population of about 225 affected and a female adult population of 280. Affected, male children are about 180 and we have female children -211,” Mr. Amedonu said.

He added that a hotel is housing the male victims while a catholic church is accommodating the female population and the children.

Thursday’s incident occurred when a truck conveying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer.

As a result, the town was reduced to rubble in the blast, killing some inhabitants and injuring many. So far, over 500 homes have been affected by the blast.

Following the accident, among other things, government is launching a full-scale investigation into the incident.

Also, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the victims and donated some items to them.

He assured that measures are being put in place to construct temporary housing facilities for all displaced residents of Bogoso-Apeatse.

The Vice President said the government has engaged the State Housing Corporation and mining companies to provide an instant haven for the stranded community members in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Mr Amedonu said plans are in place to relocate affected residents from their current housing (hotel and a church).

He stated that tents are being erected to house the victims to enable them pick up their lives. These tents, he added, would house about 10 people or less, unlike the church which houses everyone.

“As we speak, the whole assembly, including the NADMO staff and the Police are engaging, getting a place ready to move everybody there. Thankfully we have some donations coming in for tents and other items.”

Mr. Amedonu added that “those tents are being erected and at the same time they are working on temporary washroom facilities.”

He said his outfit is hopeful that residents would be moved to their temporary homes on Monday, January 24. “Items would be donated to them so they could start cooking for themselves among others,” he added.