Four coaches have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the Month Award for the month of December.

Last month’s award winner Prosper Ogum Narteh, Aduana Stars’ Asare Bediako, Amadu Nurudeen of King Faisal and Hearts of Oaks’ Samuel Boadu are all gunning for the award this month.

The three coaches secured impressive results throughout December.

The winner of the award is expected to be announced on the GFA News programme on Tuesday, January 25.

The winner is expected to receive a 43-inch Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Below are the statistics:

Asare Bediako (Aduana Stars FC)

Games played – 5

Wins – 4

Loss – 1

Amadu Nurudeen (King Faisal)

Games played – 5

Wins – 3

Draw – 1

Loss – 1

Samuel Boadu (Hearts of Oak)

Games played – 4

Wins – 3

Draw – 1

Loss – 0

Prosper Ogum Narteh (Asante Kotoko)