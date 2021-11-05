Africa Paralympic Committee (APC) will relocate their head office to Ghana, Samson Deen, who is the newly elected head has confirmed.

Mr Deen became the first Ghanaian to be elected as the president of Africa Paralympic Committee.

The Ghana National Paralympic president polled 24 of the total votes cast, beating Morocco’s Hamid El Aouni who polled 15 votes in their General Assembly held in Rabat.

Mr Deen replaces the outgoing APC boss Leonel da Rocha Pinto who has been in charge for 13 years.

Speaking to Countryman Songo on Fire for Fire on Adom TV, Mr Deen said Ghana will benefit from his new position.

READ ALSO

According to him, the head office of his outfit will now be relocated from Angola to the West African country.

“We as a country should be excited because we all did it together,” he said.

“The whole Paralympic Committee is happy with this achievement and Ghana as a country will benefit much from this.

“The head office of Africa Paralympic will now be relocated to Ghana and this clearly tells you something good will happen for us all.

“We have a good political system and that will also help us,” he added.