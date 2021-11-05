Abedi Ayew, popularly known as Abedi Pele, turns 57 today. The former Ghanaian captain is regarded as one of the greatest African footballers of all time.

He played for several European clubs and found his fame in the French Ligue 1 with Lille and Marseille, the latter where he won the UEFA Champions League in 1993, among other titles.

Here are 10 incredible facts put together by the Joy Sports team to commemorate Abedi Pele, who celebrates his 57th birthday today:

Abedi Pele