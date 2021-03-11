North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says President Nana Akufo-Addo displayed an “unforgivable lack of empathy” when he addressed the nation on Tuesday.

Speaking in Parliament Thursday, he said the President failed to empathise with the families of the young teenagers who drowned in the Apam sea.

“Our compatriots, children between the ages of 11 and 17, according to media reports had drowned and the rescue efforts were underway.

“Even as we speak Mr Speaker, bodies remain missing, and the rescue efforts continue, not a word from the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces,” Mr Ablakwa said.

The Apam District Police Commander has given an account of how some 20 teenagers drowned at the beach on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Moses Osakonor, told Joy News the sad incident happened at about 5:pm. He said the determined teens hid to swim against the ban on activities at the nation’s beaches.

However, while the children were swimming, a heavy tide rose and they could not control themselves, so, they were taken away by the sea.

The timely intervention of a good samaritan saved the lives of two of them as they were rescued and sent to the St. Luke Hospital to be attended to.

Meanwhile, one of the survivors was reported dead on Thursday raising the death toll to 13. Police and residents are still on the search for missing persons.

Mr Ablakwa said President Akufo-Addo could have mobilised the navy to help the citizens on the rescue mission to retrieve the rest of the missing bodies.

He added that at the very least the President could have expressed sympathy and his condolences.

“The message of the state of the nation will reflect what matters to you as president and what you value.

“Human lives are important and this is a measure of how we value our citizens and the people who elect us into office,” he said.