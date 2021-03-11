Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has hit 656 since the country recorded its first active Covid-19 case in March 2020.

In its latest update, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reported that nine deaths were recorded as of March 5, 2021.

As of March 3 and 4, the death toll reported was 640 and 647 respectively.

Presently, Ghana’s active cases stand at 4,782 with 272 new cases recorded leading to 86,737 total confirmed cases.

Out of the total cases confirmed, 81,299 persons have recovered from the virus.

Both the active and new cases have declined by 84 and 101 respectively since the GHS’ report on March 4.

According to the GHS, 66 persons are in severe condition while 25 people are in critical condition.

Also, the number of cases recorded at the Kotoka International Airport stands at 1,251.

The Greater Accra Region remains the highest hotspot with 48, 466 cases.

Meanwhile, the government is undertaking a vaccination exercise after procuring some 600,000 vaccines through the COVAX programme.

The country is also expected to receive an additional two million AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX Facility by the end of May, this year.