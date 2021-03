Parliament has approved President Nana Akufo-Addo’s 16 nominees for Regional Minister portfolios.

The nominees, commended by the Appointments Committee, were approved by a voice vote.

The 16 Regional Ministers are:

Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah – Western region

Mr. Richard Obeng – Western North region

Hon. Henry Quartey – Greater Accra region

Hon. Seth Acheampong – Eastern region

Mr. George Boakye – Ahafo region

Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah – Ashanti region

Ms. Justina Owusu-Banahene – Bono region

Mr. Adu Gyan – Bono East region

Ms. Justina Marigold Assan – Central region

Mr. Shani Alhassan Saibu – Northern region

Mr. Joshua Makubu – Oti region

Mr. Saeed Muhazu Jibril – Savannah region

Mr. Stephen Yakubu – Upper East region

Mr. Yidana Zakiria – North East region

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih – Upper West region