Andy Dosty represents Ghana in South Africa; tasked to play strictly Ghanaian music

Hitz FM & Adom FM radio Presenter and disc jockey, Andy Dosty has been selected to represent Ghana at the IATF2021 in Durban, South Africa.

The award-winning radio host has been tasked to play strictly Ghanaian Music on Friday, November 19, 2021.

His invitation to Creative Africa Nexus at the Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 came through the Ghana Tourism Authority.

In a quest to highlight Africa’s creativity, Creative Africa Nexus will “exhibit, showcase and network with policy makers, prominent investors, and financiers, through leaders and other creative sector practitioners”, including Andy Dosty.

Speaking to KMJ on Hitz 103.9 FM, Andy Dosty revealed, “I was chosen to perform strictly Ghanaian songs, to a wider African representation”.

His performance is slated for Friday, and is labelled ‘Ghana Day’.

The fair has seen some dignitaries such as Nigeria’s President Buhari. A few more influential persons are expected to pass through to see a successful trade fair in Durban, South Africa.

Award-winning Andy Dosty has worked hard for the recognition and has yet another opportunity to show the world his prowess and fully wave the flag of Ghana high with music, strictly of Ghanaian origin.