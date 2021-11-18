General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has raised concerns over the ‘poor’ decision by the New Patriotic Party government to abolish road tolls and impose tax on mobile money transactions.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori- Atta introduced an Electronic Transaction Levy to increase tax revenues for the country on Wednesday 17 November when he was presenting the 2022 budget to Parliament.

Mr Nketia, in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, said there was a better alternative in increasing tax revenue rather than scrap road tolls which were one of the fundamental areas of the country to generate tax to increase revenue.

“That is not a way to tackle it, based on World Bank’s study if Ghana is capable of tackling tax on property rate, then the country can exceed the 25% needed to build a sustainable economy,” he said.

In his opinion, the next NDC government will do much better by retaining tax on road tolls which is fundamental and scrap the increased tax on E- Levy at the expense of poor people in this country who depend on MOMO for all their monetary transactions.

“Road tolls in which the rich people in the country pay, the government has abolished the tax on it and imposed tax on the poor MOMO users.

“When we are appointed into office we will abolish this decision on road because no country can move without road tolls,” he stated.