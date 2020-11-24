Bawku Central lawmaker, Mahama Ayariga, has said Martin Amudu-led Office of the Special Prosecutor sat on strong evidence that exonerated him.

Mr Ayariga was charged with fraudulent evasion of taxes, fraudulent evasion of customs duties and dealing in foreign exchange without a license.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3 following the resignation of Mr Amidu, Mr Ayariga expressed optimism of winning the case with or without Mr Amidu as Special Prosecutor.

“Whichever way I was going to defend myself, I was going to proof myself. Whether he or any other person,” he said.

Mr Amidu charged him in the matter of the importation of three Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles in 2017, partly funded by a loan facility guaranteed by Parliament and accessible by all MPs.

“Just last week we went to court and a lot of interrogations and statements by custom officers and other people who appeared before the integrators of the special prosecutor, statements that clearly exonerated me but they sat on those statements.

“They refused to bring the evidence to court. The Office of the Special prosecutor under Martin Amidu sat on the evidence that exonerate me,” he said.

Asked whether or not he has been in touch with Mr Amidu after his resignation, Mr Ayariga said he has not spoken to the former Special Prosecutor on his resignation.

He said he knows the character and personality of Mr Amidu very well and so has decided to not speak to him on this matter.