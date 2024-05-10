Ghanaian music sensation, Amaarae is soaring to new heights in her music career.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified her song Sad Girlz Luv Money remix featuring Kali Uchis & Moliy platinum in the United States on May 6.

This comes after the song sold over a million units. The song was released in 2021, following the popularity of the original track off her 2020 album The Angel You Don’t Know.

The Sad Girlz Luv Money remix gained widespread popularity, especially on TikTok propelling Amaarae to new levels of fame.

In 2021 Amaarae’s the ‘Angel You Don’t Know’ album peaked at #6 on Billboard World Albums. The hit song Sad Girlz Luv Money ft. Moliy and Kali Uchis debuted at No.80 on Billboard Hot 100.

The remix also made waves on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales, debuting at No.6. Additionally, it climbed to No.33 on the Global 200 chart after debuting at No.136 within just one week.

In the same year, ‘Sad Girlz Lv Money’ remix became number one on Spotify’s Viral Songs and number 18 on Spotify’s Top 200 chart above Lil Nas X’s ‘That’s What I Want’, Juice WRLD’s ‘Already Dead’, Doja Cat’s ‘Need To Know’ in November.

Two years after its release, Sad Girlz Luv Money‘ remix has over 421 million streams on Spotify.

