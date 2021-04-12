The Ghana Police Service has arrested the man allegedly behind the gruesome murder of a young woman found dead in a guest house at Somanya.

According to the Acting Eastern Regional Police spokesperson, Sgt Francis Gomado, the arrest follows days of manhunt for one Charles Tetteh after the manager of the guest house reported the incident.

Director of the guest house filed a report at the police station to the effect that the suspect came to lodge at the facility together with the 25-year-old lady on April 5.

The following day at about 12:pm, when it was time for them to check out, he visited the room only to find the lady in a pool of blood.

Per reports, Mr Tetteh allegedly stabbed her to death with a knife and fled the scene.

Subsequently, the police invited family members including the husband of the deceased to the Somanya District Police to assist in getting relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Upon arrival of the family, a worker at the guest house, who was also assisting with investigation, pointed to the husband of the deceased as the man who came in with the lady to lodge.

The name Charles Tetteh, according to the investigators, was a pseudonym he chose in order to hide his identity.

The suspect, whose original name is Prosper Negble, is currently in police custody assisting investigation.

Supt. Gomado further added that the suspect, if found guilty, will be put before court.

However, the rationale behind the murder is yet to be known.