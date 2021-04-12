Five persons have died in an accident which occurred at Obretema, a town in the Suhum Municipality on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Sunday.

The deceased were on board a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GW 7444 – 21 which was headed towards Accra from Kumasi.

The incident, according to the police, occurred at about 2:20 pm when the offside rear tyre of the bus burst while the vehicle was in motion.

In the process, the driver, 35-year-old Eric Ohemang, lost control of the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to somersault and finally land in a ditch.

Three males and two females died on the spot, while the injured were taken to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.