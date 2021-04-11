A 24-year-old Joseph Amoah is battling for his life at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital after he was shot by men believed to be armed robbers.

Mr Amoah, who is a mobile money vendor at Ahenkofi, a suburb near Sekondi is said to have lost about 10 thousand cedis of both physical and E-cash in the robbery incident

Information gleaned from the scene suggests the robbers sped off with their motorbike leaving the victim in a pool of blood

But for the timely intervention of a passerby the victim would have lost his life.

The case is yet to be reported to the police for investigations.