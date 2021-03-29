The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken interest in an alleged leakage of a gas storage facility at the new Kejetia Market in Kumasi.

Traders fear the gas leakage could trigger a disaster at the slightest spark of fire if the situation is not urgently addressed.

The EPA has directed management of the market to report detailed information on the gas leakage to the National Petroleum Authority.

Over 90,000 litres of gas have been stored purposely for food vendors at the multimillion city market facility.

The aim is to supply food vendors with gas without going out of the facility to fill their cylinders.

But the gas facility is yet to serve its purpose.

The operations manager of the Kejetia Traders Association, Ahmed Kwarteng, says there is no sense of urgency to their plight.

He fears an explosion will be disastrous.

The gas installation is at the back of the food vendors at the market.

Amidst alleged gas leakage, the food vendors expressed fear over emergency exits.

The EPA wants management of the facility to work with safety agencies to ensure the right thing is done.

According to the Ashanti Regional Manager, Samuel Oteng: “We are done with our observation and there was nothing like gas leakage but KCM should immediately work together with NPA and Fire Service to rectify any abnormally.”

A consultant to the Brazilian construction firm ‘Contracta’, Emmanuel Danso, said prior to the gas installation, all safety agencies were engaged.

He said the requisite safety measures remain in place, including alerts for leakages.

Mr Danso suggested regular check-up and maintenance by the management of the market.

“We have handed over the market to KCM, the manager, Kofi Duffuor is an expert in market management, regular maintenance and checkup must be prioritised. We are on standby to assist any day,” he said.

Meanwhile, some traders, including plantain roasters, are operating close to the gas storage.

The Regional Boss for National Disaster Management Organisation, Kwabena Nsenkyire, sees this as a threat and has called for their immediate evacuation.

“I have called the city mayor, Osei Assiby Antwi, he has responded, right away we going to move all the traders close to the site because their activities can cause fire one day,” he said.