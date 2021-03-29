A woman has died in an accident on the Tema motorway while allegedly speeding to catch her “cheating” husband.
According to reports, the deceased had been reliably informed that her husband had been seen with another woman.
As she rushed off to catch him in the act, she had an accident.
Journalist, Mabel Aku Banesseh, broke the news on her Facebook page.
Below is her post:
A woman died on the motorway. She was going to Tema to verify claims there was a woman in her hubby’s car. She never…Posted by Mabel Aku Baneseh on Saturday, March 27, 2021