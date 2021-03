President Akufo Addo has received a birthday present from La Liga side, Real Madrid.

The First Gentleman of the land turned 77 today, March 29, 2021.

As part of the many who are celebrating him worldwide, Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, today presented a customised Real Madrid jersey to him.

The special birthday present was given to President Akufo-Addo at his office at Jubilee House in Accra.

The jersey was autographed by some of the players of Real Madrid.

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez