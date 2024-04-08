A key figure in Alan Kyerematen’s campaign to be elected president, Nana Ohene Ntow, has praised Mr Kyerematen for his significant contributions to public service and leadership throughout his career.

Reflecting on Mr Kyerematen’s extensive impact both within and beyond the political realm, Mr Ohene Ntow highlighted the former trade minister’s substantial contributions to the nation.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM, Mr Ohene Ntow addressed inquiries regarding Kyerematen’s prospects in the upcoming elections, especially compared to past independent candidates.

He noted that Mr Kyerematen’s calibre as an independent candidate is unmatched in the country’s political history.

Mr Ohene Ntow emphasised Mr Kyerematen’s leadership qualities and commitment, distinguishing him from previous candidates.

Furthermore, he highlighted Kyerematen’s strong leadership abilities, citing his illustrious career trajectory.

“We are talking about the possibility, the chance and the probability. We should compare apples to apples. So you are comparing Alan as an independent candidate to previous independent candidates at least in the Fourth Republic; Joy, Kwasi Nduom, Werek0-Brobbey, and people like that.”

“But I dare say with all humility Alan Kyerematen’s calibre as a politician and as a public servant, and an international policy advisor on development is unparalleled.”

Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen has announced a strategic partnership with the NIM, marking the inception of a collaboration operating under the banner ‘The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC).’

Mr. Kyerematen detailed the objectives of the Alliance in a statement, announcing its official launch on Wednesday, April 17.

The primary aim of the ARC is to unite Ghanaians from various demographics, with a special focus on engaging youth and women, with the ultimate goal of electing the first independent candidate as President of Ghana.

