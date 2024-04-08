Yapei-Kusawgu Member of Parliament (MP), John Jinapor has warned of dire consequences over President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive on the suspension of electricity export to neigbouring countries.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, the Ranking member on the Mines and Energy Committee stated the order may be good in the short term.

However, he has expressed worry it could trigger reprisal action which will have long term consequences for Ghana.

“One breath, it is good because it helps to reduce the deficit but has long long-term consequences for this country. We supply Mali and Burkina where the source of the Akosombo Dam is. So if Ghana becomes unreliable and they say they can’t depend on us so they will develop their own hydro dam, Ghana will be in serious trouble.

“We will be stranded. Egypt and Ethiopia are facing similar challenges and we can’t go through that,” he stated.

Chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea last week revealed that Akufo-Addo has instructed VRA to scale back electricity exports to neighbouring countries amidst the recent power outages commonly referred to as ‘dumsor’.

But Mr Jinapor who insists the recent power outage is due to fuel shortage added, “We have taken a lot of money to construct the plants for the supply. I suggested to the minister that we export and use the money to buy the fuel requirement for domestic needs.”

