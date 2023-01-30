General Overseer of the Global Revival Ministries, Rev Dr. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi, has praised Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry, for maintaining an unblemished record while in office.

The preacher said this on Sunday, 29th January 2024, while delivering the sermon at a National Thanksgiving and Empowerment Service in honour of Mr Kyerematen, who is also a flagbearer aspirant for his party, the New Patriotic (NPP) for election 2024.

“Public service is a very difficult arena to work in. Either one makes enemies or does something that spoils one’s character and career. However, after several years in Kufuors’ Government and six years in the Government of Nana Addo, nothing, absolutely nothing scandalous, can be found against Hon Alan Kyerematen,” Rev Ampiah-Kwofi said.

Rev Ampiah-Kwofi said Mr Kyerematen’s “integrity marks him out as the quintessential servant-leader, who has the benefit of the peoples as the centre of his vision”.

Rev Ampiah-Kwofi’s observed that Mr Kyerematen’s impeccable record in government, ties in with his high sense of initiative to recognise, incubate and drive private sector growth to meet the dire needs for jobs and cash that is bedeviling growth of the African Continent.

For his part, Mr Kyeremateng said, as an economist and enterprise expert, he had a hand in the drafting and implementation of the protocol that set up AfCTA, now touted as the main driver of prosperity on the continent.

As a lawyer, “I bring a unique perspective to governance, especially, forging unity and inclusiveness in party- building and the strengthening and consolidation of democracy.

“I have plans to modernise the NPP into a self-sustaining organisation that can continue in power to stabilise growth and prosperity in Ghana,” he said.