President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the two paramount chiefs at Dixcove to maintain the peace he has witnessed among them during his visit.

Speaking during the inspection of a landing beach at Dixcove, the president noted that the inspection was supposed to be done during the 2020 election but couldn’t because of the tension in the communities.

The president said he can only bring development to both communities when there is peace and understanding among the chiefs and residents.

