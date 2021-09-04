The senior national team, the Black Stars, have left the shores of the country for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on Monday.

Ghana opened their qualifying series with a scrappy home win against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday night with Mubarak Wakaso scoring the only goal.

The team will travel without the English and German-based nationals because South Africa is placed on the COVID-19 red list of the aforementioned countries since they will have to isolate for 10 days when they return to their respective clubs.

The players left out due to coronavirus travelling restrictions were Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Braydon Manu and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

In total, 25 players left the shores of Ghana on Saturday morning for the match-day two games.

South Africa will host Ghana at the iconic FNB Stadium on Monday, 6th September 2021.

Below is the squad list for South Africa game: