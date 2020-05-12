Former Health Minister and member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Coronavirus response team, Alexander Segbefia, has said that although most of the policies put in place by the current government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic are appropriate there is much to be desired in timing and pro-activeness.

Speaking to hosts of Joy Prime’s morning show, Jay Foley and Emefa Adeti, Mr Segbefia said most of the policies being implemented were originally suggested by the NDC and then adopted by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, he said, the NPP was late in implementing them, which affected effectiveness of the policies.

“This disease was never going to come from within, it was always going to be imported. You don’t need to wait for a certain number to come in, to shut down,” he said.

“You either decide that my neighbour has got it so I’m shutting down now, or, the moment the first case comes in, you shut down,” he said.

He also added that the directive to wear face masks was sent out too late, and the lockdown was handled poorly, which allowed multiple infected persons to leave the lockdown areas and take the disease to other parts of the country.