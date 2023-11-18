President Akufo-Addo, has appealed to stakeholders in the country’s energy sector to support the implementation of the Ghana Energy Transition and Investment Plan which spells out a reasonable path for Ghana to attain net zero energy related carbon emissions by 2060.

He made the call when he addressed the 2023 and 7th Ghana Energy Awards in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo, said Government has already started initiatives to transition Ghana into clean Energy reduce impact of climate change on the country, players and citizens must therefore support these initiatives.

The President unveiled the Ghana Energy Transition and Investment Plan during the Global Africa Business Initiative event in New York on the 21 September 2023 on the sidelines of this year’s (2023) meeting of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

“[The Ghana Energy Transition and Investment Plan] aligns with our national development agenda as well as the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The framework outlines how we will implement low carbon solutions in major sectors of our economy such as oil and gas, industry, transportation, cooking, agriculture and power.

“It also highlights the essential investments, regulatory initiatives, institutional arrangements and capacity building requirements needed to facilitate this shift. It is a flexible and dynamic tool that will be updated and modified as we learn from our implementation experience and as new technologies and possibilities emerge” President Akufo-Addo said.

“It is a living document that will be reviewed regularly and evaluated to ensure that it remains relevant and responsive to our changing circumstances and goals. This national framework is ambitious but it is attainable. It is anticipated that some 550 billion United States dollars will have to be raised over the next 40 years, equivalent to some 10% of our annual GDP.

“This may appear huge but yet it is less than what will be spent if we carry on unconcerned. Furthermore, the framework will have long term advantages for our economy, society and environment. It will increase our energy security, diversify our energy mix, create jobs, boost health, help to eradicate poverty and safeguard our natural resources” Akufo-Addo further stated.

President Akufo-Addo in his address said the framework (GETIP) which has been developed by Ghana, is the result of extensive research and engagement with considerable number of stakeholders including sector institutions, civil society, the corporate sector, international partners and academia.

The 7th Ghana Energy Awards recognises excellence and innovation in the Ghana’s energy sector. The scheme also acknowledges deserving players striving in various aspects of the industry.

This year’s awards saw several individuals and institutions who distinguished themselves being recognised for their contribution to the development of Ghana’s energy sector.

The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation BOST Edwin Provincal picked the Energy Personality of the Year Male.

Energy Reporter of the Year Award went to Emmanuel Aboagye Wiafi of Asaase Radio. The Rising Star Individual Award went to Rapi Opoku Anankwa. The Rising Star Company category went to Cubica Energy. Dutch and Co took the Off-Grid Energy Solution of the Year. Clean Energy Initiative of the year went to Bui Power Authority. Tullow Ghana went home with the Health, Safety and Environmental Excellence Award. The Brand of the Year Award went to PetroSol Ghana.

Others are Public Utility Regulatory Commission PURC, the Innovation Project of Year, the Energy ThinkTank of the Year went to Africa Centre for Energy Policy.

Energy Institution of the Year went to Energy Commission. Energy Access Leadership Award went to Africa Development Bank. The Energy Investment Impact Award went to Japan International Corporation Agency JICA. Re Infrastructure Project Award of the year went to Bui Power Authority. The Diversification Pioneer Award went to Total Energies Marketing Ghana while the Green Chief Trailblazer Award went to Mr. Wisdom Dogobo of Bui Power Authority. The Corporate Social Responsibility went to the Volta River Authority. The Energy Advocate of the Year went to Benjamin Boakye.

The Energy Company of the Renewables, went to Menergy Technology. Energy Company of the year Petroleum went to the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation BOST. Ghana Grid Company, GRIDCo took home the Energy Company of the Year Power.

At the Chief Executive category Awards, CEO of of the Year Petroleum went to Dr. Ben Asante of the Ghana Gas. CEO of the Year Power went to Mr. Samuel Dubi Mahama of ECG. The Prestigious Awards which is the Energy Personality of the Year, Madam Kadija Amoah MD Aker Energy emerged as the Energy Personality of the Year Female.

The Energy Personality of the Year Award Male went to Mr Edwin Provincial of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation BOST.

A Deputy Minister for Energy, Andrew Agyapa Mercer, said energy transition must happen, but it must be on terms of the Ghana and Africa, so they are not short changed.

“The Ministry of Energy will continue to provide the needed leadership and direction in actualizing the vision of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for an energy sector that is vibrant, responsive to the 21st century opportunities and realities and above all, fit for purpose” Egyapa Mercer said.

“We will continue to work with stakeholders and relevant public and private sector institutions in our quest to give energy transition true meaning that reflects the collective aspirations and needs of our citizens” the Deputy Minister for Energy, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer added.

The Chairman of the Awards Scheme Mr. Kwame Jantuah, said the world is moving from fossil fuel into other areas and the country must transition right to improve its energy sector demands.

Mr. Kwame Jantuah and the GEA event director, Henry Teinor, both expressed their gratitude to the President for honouring their invitation.

They also congratulated all the award recipients and urged them to continue in their works and advocacy towards the improvement of the country’s energy sector.